Monster Hunter Wilds Helps Propel Capcom To Its Biggest Year Ever

We don’t like to admit it, but oftentimes, we have to talk about game developers and publishers in a negative light because of various things that are happening with them both after the release of certain games, or things that are hurting them behind the scenes. We’ve had to talk about layoffs way too many times in the past several years, alongside questions of microtransactional greed, companies not putting 100% into the games they release, whether those at the top are “in touch” with the gaming community, and more. Then, games like Monster Hunter Wilds came out, and the company behind it, Capcom, continued to prosper because of its proper methods of game development.

For the record, this isn’t us just buttering up Capcom unnecessarily. Instead, we’re talking about the latest financial briefing from the publisher, which revealed another incredibly positive turnout for them. For example, as we reported earlier in the year, Monster Hunter Wilds has crossed 10 million units sold, adding to the impressive launch numbers that the game had when it debuted in February.

When you add that game to the other titles that have released in the past fiscal year for Capcom, the company had its highest number of software sales ever, and it had its highest operating income ever!

The company further stated that they’ve now had eight straight years of record profits, which should tell you quite a bit. In the last eight years, we’ve seen numerous publishers and developers have a roller coaster ride of results, including them having epic highs and epic lows. Not to mention, the layoffs that have crippled teams and canceled gaming projects. Furthermore, we’ve seen companies try to shift from one style of gaming to another in a bid to make more money, only for it to backfire on them in the end.

In contrast, Capcom has been killing it lately, and the reason for that is the team is focused on not just releasing quality titles, but focusing on the franchises that have delivered for them quite a bit over the years.

Their monster-hunting series is just one aspect of that. They’ve also been doing a bunch of collections for their past fighting games, alongside remasters of a beloved attorney series.

To be fair, it’ll be curious if Capcom can keep this up, but there is hope. One of those hopes is the Nintendo Switch 2, which will have multiple Capcom titles on it at launch, and possibly some exclusive titles in the near future.