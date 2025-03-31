Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses Another Incredible Milestone

You know a video game is doing well sales-wise when the company behind it is bragging about it openly, honestly, and most importantly, repeatedly. In the case of Capcom, everyone expected Monster Hunter Wilds to sell well, given the trailers that looked incredibly good, the overall hype for the game, and the incredible quality that Capcom had put into the past two mainline titles. However, some may have been shocked at just how much it was selling in its first set of weeks after launch. It’s already the fastest-selling game in Capcom’s impressive library, and now, it’s gotten an even more impressive milestone.

That milestone being that Monster Hunter Wilds has officially crossed 10 million units sold! It was so impressive that Capcom even did a press release about the fact, while also updating players on what to expect from the game next.

“The first free Title Update is scheduled for April 4th, which will add a fan-favorite monster as well as the Grand Hub, a new in-game settlement where players can gather and communicate with each other. Going forward, Capcom plans to continue to release updates that will delight players, such as the second Title Update which is scheduled for release in the summer. Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.”

“Industry-leading” might be a stretch in some respects, but it’s fair for Capcom to want to boast about its accomplishments. It has been on quite a roll recently with its various franchises, and unlike many other publishers, it hasn’t had to “restructure” itself or faced catastrophic losses due to a game not selling well or being launched in a bad state.

Ten million units within a very short period of time is something anyone would be proud of, and Capcom is undoubtedly hoping that things continue to grow from here. Word-of-mouth is definitely out there that this game is fun, accessible, and will keep players busy for some time. That is doubled down by the fact that the free updates won’t just last throughout 2025 but likely 2026 and 2027, if not further. The last entry had title updates and DLC for years, which helped build up the hype for the newest game even further.

All in all, you know it’s a good day for Capcom and this franchise, and if you own the game, you should treat yourself by doing some hunting.