Monster Hunter Wilds: When Do You Start High Rank

Progressing through the early hours of Monster Hunter Wilds gives players a chance to familiarize themselves with the gameplay, story, and world, but true fans of the series know that the real fun of these games starts when High Rank starts. High Rank opens the game up as new monsters and gear become available, and is the main thing that will bring players back after the story ends and the credits roll. Players will want to know when High Rank becomes available, so allow me to fill you in with that information. This guide will explain to players how to unlock High Rank Hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Unlock High Rank Hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds

High Rank will begin when you complete the base story of Monster Hunter Wilds. It will be very clear when you do this since credits will roll. You need to complete Chapter 3-5: Monster Hunter and defeat the monster Arkveld. Once this is done, the ending cutscene will play and you will return to the Wildland Plains Base Camp. This doesn’t mean the story is entire story is over as new characters, vendors, and Hunts will become available. Your first High Rank Hunt can be found in Chapter 4-1: New Ecosystems. During this mission, you will hunt your first 4-Star Monster. Every Monster above 3 Stars is considered a High Rank Monster and can go all the way up to 8 stars as you progress further into the endgame. Getting to this point can take anywhere between 12 to 20 hours if you don’t spend a lot of time on optional sidequests and hunts. You might be able to go even faster if you ignore the story cutscenes and just focus on slaying the story creatures as quickly and efficiently as possible.

After defeating the Yian Kut-Ku during Chapter 4-1, you will return to the Scarlet Forest Base Camp and will be notified that High-Rank Environments have been unlocked. Now you can change the time of day by resting in a tent or at your BBQ Grill. This is important because Monsters will now change location over time and will appear during specific weather. High Rank Monsters will now have a chance to appear in the world. Progressing further in the High Rank story will also unlock different types of monsters known as Frenzied Monsters and Tempered Monsters, so make sure to continue through the story to make sure you unlock everything the endgame has to offer!

You now know how to unlock High Rank Hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Monster Hunter Wilds as well as other great games in the future.