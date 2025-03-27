With all the giant creatures that you slay in Monster Hunter Wilds, it can be easy to miss the friendly animals that you can find around the world. One of these companions you can meet is a pig named Poogie. Not only can this nice swine be found wandering around a late-game area, but players also have the chance to pet it. When attempting this, however, players might find themselves being knocked over by an angered Poogie, unaware of what they did wrong. Players will want to know how to pet this pig correctly since doing so can provide a reward in the form of some items. Luckily, I can help players struggling with giving this angry animal what it wants. This guide will explain to players how to pet Poogie in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Pet Poogie in Monster Hunter Wilds

You will find Poogie the Pig in the Ruins of Wyveria, the final area you reach during the Low Rank story. You’ll gain access to this area right at the end of Chapter 3 Mission 3: Through the Dusk. In this small mountain village area, you can find a few pigs by looking for their icon on the map. Their names are Poogie by default, but by interacting with them, you will be given the prompt to edit their name if you want. The more important option here is the “Pet” prompt, which is the focus of this guide.

When you select the pet option, an animation will play where your Hunter bends down and starts petting the pig. In the top right corner of the screen is an action prompt that says “Pet.” Don’t just press this button right away. If you do, Poogie will get angry with you and push you away. You won’t be able to interact with that Poogie for a little bit if you fail this interaction. To succeed in petting the friendly pig, you will need to wait for an exclamation point to appear above Poogie. Press the interact button when this exclamation point appears, and you will pet Poogie correctly. The pig will be overjoyed and leap into the air as hearts fill the air. When you successfully pet Poogie, you have a chance to be given a free item as a reward.

You now know how to pet Poogie in Monster Hunter Wilds.