Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Resident Evil Requiem Officially Revealed With A Launch Set In 2026

by

Get ready for the next chapter.

Fans of the Capcom Resident Evil franchise have been waiting for ages now to see where the storyline will go next. Since Resident Evil 4 remake was released, it was suspected that the next game would be the new mainline chapter. We’ve heard rumors about this new installment for a little while now, and fortunately, it’s been officially unveiled as Resident Evil Requiem.

The Summer Game Fest event kicked off this evening with a slew of new video game announcements and some updates to already revealed titles. However, all eyes were on that final game announcement. Summer Game Fest ended it with a big one with the official reveal of Resident Evil Requiem. This will be the next new chapter and one we will get our hands on next year.

We don’t have too many details; this was, after all, just an initial trailer reveal. In past rumors, we’ve heard that the game would feature Leon Kennedy and an unnamed secondary character. While we did get some views of the classic RPD, Leon was absent. Instead, we got a look at a newcomer FBI agent who was sent out to investigate a crime scene. From what it appears, this does seem to be a character attached to a protagonist from Resident Evil Outbreak, according to The Gamer, but we’ll have to wait and see if that is the case.

It appears that Capcom is attempting to return the game to its classic horror roots, but the finer details about what we can expect are currently a mystery. That said, what’s not a mystery right now is just when we can expect the game to land in the marketplace. Players should see Resident Evil Requiem land on the market next year on February 27, 2026. If you missed out on the actual Summer Game Fest stream, then you’re in luck. You can find a trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil installment in the video we have embedded below.

Recent Videos

FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE

FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE
Switch 2 - Before You Buy

Switch 2 - Before You Buy
10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025

10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025
10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME

10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME
10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS

10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS
Top 20 NEW FPS Games of 2025

Top 20 NEW FPS Games of 2025
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of MAY 2025

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of MAY 2025
20 Things Players Did That Developers NEVER PLANNED FOR

20 Things Players Did That Developers NEVER PLANNED FOR
Elden Ring Nightreign: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Elden Ring Nightreign: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Category: Tag: , ,