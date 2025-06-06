Resident Evil Requiem Officially Revealed With A Launch Set In 2026

Fans of the Capcom Resident Evil franchise have been waiting for ages now to see where the storyline will go next. Since Resident Evil 4 remake was released, it was suspected that the next game would be the new mainline chapter. We’ve heard rumors about this new installment for a little while now, and fortunately, it’s been officially unveiled as Resident Evil Requiem.

The Summer Game Fest event kicked off this evening with a slew of new video game announcements and some updates to already revealed titles. However, all eyes were on that final game announcement. Summer Game Fest ended it with a big one with the official reveal of Resident Evil Requiem. This will be the next new chapter and one we will get our hands on next year.

We don’t have too many details; this was, after all, just an initial trailer reveal. In past rumors, we’ve heard that the game would feature Leon Kennedy and an unnamed secondary character. While we did get some views of the classic RPD, Leon was absent. Instead, we got a look at a newcomer FBI agent who was sent out to investigate a crime scene. From what it appears, this does seem to be a character attached to a protagonist from Resident Evil Outbreak, according to The Gamer, but we’ll have to wait and see if that is the case.

It appears that Capcom is attempting to return the game to its classic horror roots, but the finer details about what we can expect are currently a mystery. That said, what’s not a mystery right now is just when we can expect the game to land in the marketplace. Players should see Resident Evil Requiem land on the market next year on February 27, 2026. If you missed out on the actual Summer Game Fest stream, then you’re in luck. You can find a trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil installment in the video we have embedded below.