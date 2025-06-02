Resident Evil 9 Reportedly A Conclusion Game

Resident Evil fans are waiting to see what they end up getting next. After the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, most are tuning toward Capcom to release another mainline installment. Fortunately, that seems to be the case, as an industry insider with a track record in the Resident Evil franchise, in particular, has spilled what they have so far about the upcoming Resident Evil 9.

If you’ve been following Dusk Golem for a while, then you know they’ve been revealing Resident Evil content for some time. We must be getting close to a reveal as Dusk Golem once again chimed in about the game. More specifically, they wanted to consolidate everything stated previously in one place on X. This is a means to catch followers up before the game is officially revealed. That said, because this is not an official report about the game from Capcom, we have to label this as a rumor.

As Dusk Golem previously revealed, this upcoming game is a title that has been in development in some form or another for nearly a decade. It has been rebooted in the past, as the initial version was set up as an open-world cooperative gameplay experience. That has since been changed to a more traditional format, with Leon being the main character again.

Here's I believe everything I've said about Resident Evil 9 since 2020 here before RE9 gets revealed. I haven't said anything too substantial honestly, mostly just teases or development things, but wanted to summarize it. Can look back on it later. pic.twitter.com/Mo5pleylxg — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 2, 2025

However, Dusk Golem also revealed that Leon won’t be the only playable character. Instead, they will be the main protagonist, accompanied by a mysterious secondary character that has yet to be revealed. Of course, what might also be of interest here is that Capcom is not only returning to its core with a focus on horror again, but it also aims to overhaul the gameplay experience. Just how Capcom is looking to push the series is a mystery for now.

Similar to Resident Evil Village, it looks like we are still getting a gothic horror atmosphere. However, it’s noted that this is set to be a conclusion game in a sense. Resident Evil 9 is not only going to conclude Leon’s trilogy, but it will apparently end the story that started with the original Resident Evil release. Beyond this installment, we are going to get different kinds of horror stories under the Resident Evil banner.