Recently Added PS Plus Classics Get Trophies!

There have recently been some exciting new additions to the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics Catalogue. Patapon 3 for the PSP and Dropship: United Peace Force are now available. Also available for those fastidious trophy hunters, are more trophies!

As shared by the folks over at Push Square. Sony added a variety of new trophies for each title. The majority of these trophies can be collected just by completing the game, although there are also a few more challenging offerings.

Patapon 3 was originally released on the PSP. It is a 2D rhythm game that sets players against hordes of foes. Players fight by timing button presses to catchy music and on-screen prompts. There are 40 trophies to unlock.

Dropship: United Peace Force is a different kind of combat game centred around flight simulation. Players take control of an aircraft and undertake various missions, some stealth-oriented and others centred around an all-out assault. Dropship: United Peach Force has a total of 22 trophies to collect.

We recently covered the news that North American PlayStation owners could score a discount on PlayStation plus Premium and extra subscriptions. The discount is available until the 24th of February, more details can be found here.

At Sony’s recently hosted State of Play, they announced new games that are going to be coming to PlayStation Plus and some new additions to the Classics Catalogue. To find out more about three of the unique PlayStation 1 titles that are on their way, click here.

In other news, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered, a game previously exclusive to the PlayStation Vita will soon make the jump to modern consoles. If you’d like to check out the announcement post by Bandai, click here.