Patapon 3 May Be Coming To PlayStation Plus

by

Get ready for an ear worm of note!

Patapon 3 is a rhythm game that was originally released on the PSP in 2011. Of all three Patapon games, Patapon 3 is currently the only one that is not playable on modern hardware. It seems that’s about to change after data miners found references to Patapon 3 in a PlayStation 4 update. 

As spotted by Gematsu and reported by Video Games Chronicle. It seems as though Patapon 3 could be coming to the PlayStation 4 and 5. These rumours surfaced as a result of references made in the latest PS4 updates. The Patapon 3 references were spotted by Orbis Patches

Patapon is a 2D rhythm game, in which players fight hordes of enemies by timing button presses with background music and on-screen elements. Despite being made up of largely similar elements the soundtrack never really feels repetitive. The story is enticing and the combat forces players to consider their strategy in combat scenes. 

Aside from playing the game on an old PSP or emulating it on other hardware, there is no modern way to play Patapon 3. The first two games received graphical remasters for the PlayStation 4. Patapon 1 and 2 can also be accessed by those who have an active PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. 

It’s worth mentioning that these details would still be classed as leaks. There hasn’t been any confirmation from Sony and there is no conclusive evidence as to when Patapon 3 might be available for PlayStation owners. Sony usually announces the Games Catalog updates on Wednesdays. So it is entirely possible that an update could arrive tomorrow.

There was a recent announcement that Sony will host a State of Play tomorrow. The PlayStation Plus games may be announced afterwards. To read our coverage of the upcoming State of Play, click here

