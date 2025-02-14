Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered Is Coming To Modern Consoles

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny was originally released on the PlayStation Vita in Japan. There it stayed, never making the trip from the land of the rising sun. Until now, fans of the franchise will be able to play Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered on the Nintendo Switch and PC.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. Bandai Namco announced that Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered is coming to modern platforms for the first time since its release on the PlayStation Vita. This release looks set to be the definitive release too, with over a 100 different suits to choose from and several different ways to customise your loadout for any play style. The game will also feature new visual upgrades, controller options and lock on modes.

Become a pilot in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, for the first time available with English localization!



Engage in thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles, complete missions, and tune up your newly acquired Mobile Suits!#Gundam #GundamSEED pic.twitter.com/KXah5FxdVl — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 13, 2025

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered is a perfect title for the Nintendo Switch owing to the handheld heritage of the PlayStation Vita. The device it originally released on.

The PlayStation Vita was Sony’s last true handheld console, a device that showcased cutting edge technology but somehow never achieved mass commercial success. The Vita was home to an impressive catalog of games and an even more impressive modding and emulation scene in recent years.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered will release on the 22nd of May 2025, if you’d like to find out more, click here.

Fans of the PlayStation Vita wanted to be able to play their games on other consoles which has given rise to some very impressive Vita emulators. Some of which run very smoothly on the Steam Deck. If you’d like to find out more about Vita emulation on the Steam Deck then click here.