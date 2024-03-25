GTA 6’s Delay Could Help Xbox

Last week it came out that GTA 6 is looking to be delayed after the Rockstar senior team had concerns it would miss its release window. However, with that being said, there are new spectulations that this could benefit Xbox quite a bit. But this does leave many fans still disappointed that the new game won’t be releasing in 2025 as the trailer promised so it seems.

Xbox is currently planning to release two new consoles in 2026, this is solely just a rumor though, but if it does happen, the it seems that this would work in their favor. While there are also rumors that Microsoft might pull out of the console wars due to their content not preforming all that well. Although, a completely different rumor that is at the separate from the above, is that Xbox has next-generation concoles coming in 2026.

The delay hasn’t been officially confirmed by Rockstar as of yet, but if the delay does happen, it will give Xbox a chance to catch up on developing their next consoles if the rumors are true. Rockstar has a confidence in wanting GTA 6 to run at 30FPS on the PS5, which is given many mixed feelings over.

Currently, it is not known what is actually in store for Xbox in the coming months and whole next year, but it is getting close to time for new consoles to be lining up and coming out once again, even though it feels like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S just came out. For now, there is no official post about if GTA 6 will be delayed or if Xbox has new consoles releasing.

