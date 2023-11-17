Half-Life Gets Special Documentary Alongside Big Update

It’s surprising to see that Half-Life has turned 25 years old. That is quite a milestone, and it’s a big enough one to warrant Valve to proceed with a special documentary and update drop. Today, fans of the franchise can sit in and watch an hour-long documentary as the original developers step back to 1998 and talk about the creation of this incredible video game that sparked so much interest from players around the world. So please sit back and take a look at the documentary below, but also get ready to dive into the game for yourself, as it recently became free for a limited time.

Valve is known for various video game franchises and, of course, the Steam digital marketplace. But it might have even surprised Valve by just how massive their Half-Life video game turned out to be when it launched. A patch notes update post on the official Steam store page for Half-Life also unveiled some notable updates the game has received since it first hit the marketplace in 1998. For instance, graphics, lighting fixes, and widescreen field of view were updated. Controller support is available with this game now; we even have Steam Network support. Also, in case you were wondering, this title now has the official Steam Deck support badge.

But it’s not all about making updates to the content already available. Developers dug into the game and restored some content. So you’ll have new content to go through, such as the original main menu artwork, early prototype player models, and four new multiplayer maps. That should be enough to warrant some longtime fans of the franchise to start this game up again. Of course, if you still need a copy, then on PC through the Steam digital marketplace, the game is free to claim and keep just as long as you do it before November 20, 2023. So you have this weekend to ensure your Steam account has the game in your digital library.

Likewise, as mentioned earlier, you have a documentary. The video is about an hour long, and it brings the original development team talking about their work at bringing Half-Life to the marketplace. This includes the early years of Valve, the various design work, scripted sequences, narratives, voice acting, and more. That should give some fans an excellent video to sit in on this weekend if they enjoy Half-Life or are just a fan of video game development. You can view that video documentary below.