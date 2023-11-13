Naughty Dog Reveals Exit And Replacement For Their Head Of Technology

No word for the reason for Gyrling's departure has been given.

Naughty Dog has revealed that they have replaced their outgoing head of technology.

The Naughty Dog Twitter account shared this message a few days ago:

“Our Head of Technology Christian Gyrling has decided to leave Naughty Dog after an amazing 17-year old career at our studio.

We’re greateful for his many contributions to the studio, our games, and his teammates. We will miss Christian greatly and wish him the best of luck on where his path leads next.

Travis McIntosh, a 19-year veteran at Naughty Dog, will succeed Christian as Head of Technology.“

Earlier today, Christian himself tweeted about his exit:

“Two days ago was my last day at Naughty Dog. What a journey it has been.

I have always enjoyed challenges and now I am taking on some new ones.

Thank you, Naughty Dog, for all these years. It has been an honor.

#Farewell #NaughtyDog #Proud #NewChallenges”

Gyrling has been one of the public facing staffers at Naughty Dog, primarily known for the The Last Of Us games. Nearly a decade ago we reported on Gyrling revealing that The Last Of Us Remastered for the PlayStation 4 would run at 60 FPS, 1080p, on both single player and multiplayer.

Most recently, Gyrling was on PlayStation Blog last October, talking about the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. He had promised that this version of the games would have a host of customization options to satisfy players.

So, Gyrling had been on board for much of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 eras with Naughty Dog. If you had enjoyed any of their output within that time, he was a huge part of making those games happen.

Now, it may surprise you to learn, that Gyrling’s successor, Travish McIntosh, has been in the industry for even longer, thought by only a few years more. Both were heavily involved in the production of the Uncharted and The Last of Us games. There’s no question of McIntosh’s qualifications.

This follows previous announced layoffs in Naughty Dog, as well as the exit of former co-president Evan Wells. To be clear, neither Gyrling nor Naughty Dog have revealed the reason for his exit, or if this happened under favorable or bad terms. But it seems that Gyrling has some new projects in mind, so this may be the case of the man deciding to try something new.

We wish Gyrling the best in his new endeavors, and we’re confident Naughty Dog has everything they need to stay technologically competitive in the industry with his successor.