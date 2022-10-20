Naughty Dog Discusses The Benefits Of Bringing Its Games To PC

It used to be the case that first-party PlayStation games were exclusive to the PlayStation consoles. However, over the that few years Sony Interactive Entertainment has seen fit to port numerous PlayStation games to PC and the studios involved are seeing the benefits thanks to impressive sales and increased player counts. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a bundle that includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and it is the latest Sony title to be released on PC. In a new interview on the PlayStation blog, the team at developer Naughty Dog discusses the benefits of this port.

In the post, the vice president of Naughty Dog, Christian Gyrling, discusses what makes the PC release of the game a special day for the studio. He says that it lets the team “celebrate our past and introduce a new, meaningful audience to the world of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.” Gyrling goes on to say that “it also represents a pivotal moment for us, a chance to look ahead and expand the way we develop games, all while ensuring the level of quality our audience expects.”

Being able to release games on PC opens up the potential audience to a much bigger number, but the developer also stresses that the PlayStation 5 is still going to be its primary platform going forward. That said, the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has numerous “PC features and customization options to suit as many players as possible.”

The studio also discusses its decision to team up with Iron Galaxy to help develop the PC port of this collection. Naughty Dog believed that Iron Galaxy could be trusted to create a high-quality PC port and would also help the team “better understand PC development while internally staying focused on current and future projects and bringing them to PC as well.”

Beyond the Uncharted series, the team also takes a moment to discuss The Last of Us: Part 1. The studio believes that including PC development as part of its work will “benefit our team in the long run.” By developing a port of the Legacy of Thieves collection in partnership with Iron Galaxy, Naughty Dog claims that it has reached a “transformative pivot point” that has helped the team learn things about PC technology that will help its own game development in the future.

PlayStation Games appearing on PC has been a more frequent occurrence in recent years and this includes titles like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and The Last of Us: Part 1 are also expected to be released on PC in the future.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

