The PC Release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Lands Today

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releases today on PC

It’s been long in the tooth this one, with news circulating for many a month regarding the game: When will it release? How will it look? Well, today is the day that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been released on PC, and it’s an important occasion for Naughty Dog as well, with it being the first time the studio has released a game on the platform.

The release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection means that Naughty Dog can celebrate the past while also introducing a new era, allowing a brand-new group of players to experience the adventures of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer for possibly the first time. It seems unusual that Naughty Dog has never thought to address the PC market in the past, but as we know, being a subsidiary of Sony means that you are kind of stuck making PlayStation games, which isn’t all bad of course.

To achieve this crossover, Naughty Dog decided to partner with Iron Galaxy Studios to make this dream come true. It means that the studio can now bring arguably the two most emotional and thrilling adventures in the series to a new platform, one that exudes as much quality as the PC does. What it also does is open the door for Naughty Dog to bring more games to PC in the future because, why stop here? There’s a whole world out there to target, and the quality-of-life features that the top PCs offer are something not to be missed.

The studio wanted to affirm that the PlayStation 5 is still the primary platform of focus, but a chance like this was too hard to turn down. It did create a difficult decision for the studio though, and that was the choice of game that would be the guinea pig. It has such a big catalog of games, but the studio felt that the beautiful, globetrotting stories of the Uncharted series felt like the natural fit to introduce to PC players all around the world.

If you don’t know, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is essentially the remastered and updated version of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PlayStation 5 and PC. It lets players experience the adventures of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone journeys as they are forced to confront their pasts and create their own special legacies. All year we have been teased with clips, pictures, and all kinds of other bits of information, and what they showed us was a game that looked incredible. The question is often asked: “What’s the point in these remastered games?” but when they look as good as this, or the recent remake of The Last of Us too, then who are we to say they shouldn’t?

If you are a PC gamer, then it’d be rude not to try this game out, especially considering how gorgeous it looks. Check out the trailer below if you don’t believe us.

The launch trailer for the PC release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

