Overwatch Players In Australia Who Like McDonald’s Are In For Something Exciting.

A week or so ago there was an announcement on the official Australian McDonald’s Twitter account about how a collaboration between Overwatch and McDonald’s was coming.

There were actually many rumors and leaks for months about this happening around social media platforms, but it has now finally begun, the collaboration between McDonald’s and Overwatch. Australians can now go to McDonald’s and get their hands on a limited-time Epic Lightning Trace Skin.

An employee from an Australian branch of the food chain a week ago noticed a new meal option on their menu when it was available in early access, and fans didn’t know what to think yet about the collab. At first, fans didn’t know what to think, considering there hadn’t been any post about it from Blizzard of McDonald’s and then we got the first official teaser on October 10 from what felt like out of nowhere. Now it is only nine days later and Australians can go get the new Overwatch 2 meals.

There are three different meals and by purchasing the Overwatch 2-themed meal, you will get the Epic Tracer skin along with a McDonald’s bag that has Overwatch characters featured in the graphic design which has been shared about on social media as well. Below is a picture from a Reddit user.

McDonald’s Overwatch 2 Meals

There are three unique meals that are now available for a limited time at McDonald’s only in Australia. Players can now get their hands on either a Big Mac Meal, a McChicken Meal, or a 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets Meal are all part of the promotion. However, please note that the Overwatch 2 meals can only be ordered through the MyMacca’s app.

We are unsure if the Overwatch promotion will cross over to the US or to other international McDonald’s stores…and we know many fans are wanting that. There is also no telling how long this limited-time promotion will end, as it’s first come first served and this skin has a “limited number of codes” that the McDonald’s franchise will be giving out until they are gone.

McDonald’s Overwatch 2 Tracer Skin

By purchasing one of the Overwatch meals like the Big Mac, McChicken, or 10-Piece meals you will be given an in-game bonus, which is the Epic Lightning Tracer Skin, which is a skin exclusive to just this promotion for now. However, this skin did debut once in 2018, and this would be an easy way for Australians to get their hands on the skin and maybe even finish their collection.

After getting your food from your local Australian McDonald’s you will be sent an email within 48 hours and this email will be sent to the email you signed up for your MyMacca’s App with. In the email, you will be given a code for you to redeem the Tracer skin on BattleNet.

If you already have the Tracer skin from 2018, unfortunately, you won’t get any game credits in the place of the skin.

