Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Gets English Dub Release Date

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War wasn’t just an important release for fans. It was a vital one. The original anime that captured the hearts and minds of fans over ten years ago was canceled before it could complete its story. It did make it through some of the most important arcs of the series. Such as with the legendary fight with Aizen, but the manga was still going on. Typically, the anime will do filler arcs and more to pad things out until the manga can get enough new content to be made. But here, it was straight-up ended, and fans were mad. Ten years later, the new series has debuted, and fans love it.

However, if you’re a fan of dubbed anime, as in anime translated into your native language, you’ve had to wait for the return of Bleach. However, for those who want the iconic English Dub, we have some good news for you. On the content calendar site for Hulu, the English Dub for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will arrive on November 4th. So fans have to wait just two more weeks to be able to hear the iconic voice cast return to the characters they love.

While the complete cast list for the reborn anime hasn’t been fully released, specific names have been confirmed for return. That includes Johnny Yong Bosch as the voice of Ichigo. Bosch is such a fan of the character and series that even when the mainline anime ended, he voiced Ichigo for fan projects. He even went so far as to voice Ichigo in an episode of Death Battle where the sword-wielder went up against Naruto. It’s a great episode; we highly recommend it.

Other returning cast members include Michelle Ruff as Rukia, Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu, Stephanie She as Orihime, and Wally Wingert as Renji. Expect the complete cast list to arrive before the English Dub drops.

If you haven’t heard, there’s another reason to be excited about the anime’s revival. Mainly in that, the series has been confirmed to be 52 episodes long. Why does that matter? Well, it won’t be a “limited series return,” as some might have feared. Instead, it’ll have four 13-episode runs, also known as “cours,” to flesh out the remaining arcs of the saga. Those arcs include the arrival of the series’ ultimate villain, Ywhach.

The subtitle version of the anime is already a few episodes in, and the impressive visuals and story have already been praised by fans and critics alike. Some have even pointed out how accurate it is to the manga, pointing out scenes that were pulled right from the pages and even expanded upon.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will have something for fans to enjoy regardless of what version you watch.

