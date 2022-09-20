The Last Of Us Part 1 Gets Useful New Patch

One of the most important aspects of game development is QA testing. This means that the game is rigorously tested by various people to find and correct all kinds of bugs. This can be the visual kind, the gameplay kind, the programming kind, or even bugs that have to do with the player’s controller not responding to certain things. If it’s a bug, the point is to find it and get it out of the game as quickly as possible. For a title like The Last Of Us Part 1, you’d expect it to be near flawless upon launch, which it was for the most part. Sadly, that doesn’t mean that bugs or issues weren’t in the game.

That’s why Naughty Dog and other developers make use of internet connections to upload patches to fix the game. Patch 1.02 has just come out for The Last Of Us Part 1, and the team has added a variety of fixes to the PlayStation 5 title.

In terms of some of the major fixes that the devs made, they made sure that certain levels wouldn’t drop out the geometry when players are too far away. This is definitely a good thing, as the bug took away from the beauty that the game brings to the forefront with the PS5 game engine. There were also apparently many gamers having issues with Photo Mode, so that has also been adjusted. Take photos to your heart’s content.

Some people had trouble with the game maintaining 30 FPS on certain televisions, so the fidelity setting was tweaked so that this wouldn’t be a problem in the future. Furthermore, the devs updated the descriptions of fidelity and performance so that players know what each means. No more confusion.

The final major fix was to the final scene of the game, believe it or not. The audio and lighting of the scene were adjusted to be a bit more balanced and not overpower certain elements for players.

Some of the minor issues that they also spelled out included fixing a text conversation that wouldn’t trigger properly, fixing the Splash FX in a certain location as it wouldn’t work properly, fixing a facial animation bug that would pop up when in Photo Mode, and adjusting many different things in terms of the Accessibility Features that were hurting player experiences.

We do recommend reading the full patch notes so you know exactly what was fixed in the game and how it’ll improve your overall experience in the title.

This should also show that Naughty Dog really is committed to The Last Of Us Part 1 post-launch as they want this to be the best version of their title no matter what.

Source: Naughty Dog