Diablo IV Season of Blood Gameplay Trailer Unveiled

Diablo IV has been out for a while now, and if you’re enjoying the game, chances are you’re waiting for the second season to drop. Fortunately, the wait is coming to an end as the upcoming season, Season of Blood, will be available for players tomorrow. This will give you a new questline among other in-game content unique for the latest content drop. Fortunately, a new trailer has also been released, giving players a look at some of the gameplay experience you can expect starting tomorrow.

If you’re getting ready for something new to hit Sanctuary, then you’re in luck. Season of Blood will be available on October 17, 2023. We know that this narrative is centered around vampires. A dark master has sent forward a legion of bloodthirsty vampires towards Sanctuary. It’s a battle against the innocents as they soon find themselves being preyed upon. A new hero is needed to rescue the Sanctuary, free the innocents, and hunt down the demonic vampires that have invaded the area. So prepare for another uphill battle storyline when the season releases into the game.

Outside of the new questline that will be featured in Season of Blood, the upcoming season will add Vampiric Powers, new endgame bosses, unique items, adjustments to the inventory management system for gems, and new world and dungeon events. Hopefully, that will add enough new content to keep you playing along for a while. But if you want to see the gameplay in action, the Diablo team has released a new gameplay trailer video, which you can view below. This will highlight some of the action-packed moments you can expect to endure when dealing with the vampire legion.

Of course, if you’re hopeful that Diablo IV will soon be on Xbox Game Pass since Microsoft has officially acquired Activision Blizzard, you’re out of luck. We already received word from Activision Blizzard that this game won’t be available on Xbox Game Pass within this year. That said, we only have a few months before we’re in 2024. So perhaps we’ll see Diablo IV launch within the Xbox Game Pass service sometime early next year. For now, if you want to dive into Diablo IV, you’ll have to pick up a copy of the game. Currently, Diablo IV is available to pick up and play on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.