10 New Upcoming Zombie Games of 2023

Zombies are an eternal part of our lives because pop culture can’t get enough of them. We certainly have plenty of video games featuring them, and as this list will show, there are 10 more coming in 2023.

#10 Wanderlost

Developer: Eli Segal

Publisher: Crytivo

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Wanderlost is a much more “homey” game than the others that we’ve talked about on this list. Because in it, you play as a person who is just trying to survive the apocalypse world they now live in by building their home, collecting supplies, and just living their best life.

Don’t get us wrong, there are zombies in the game, they line the woods and you’ll need to be very careful around them. But, you’ll also be able to go hunting and fishing, exploring, doing some farming, and yes, fighting off zombies.

So jump into Wanderlost and get a glimpse of what it’s like to possibly live in a post-apocalyptic world.

#9 The House of the Dead 2: Remake

Developer: Forever Entertainment

Publisher: MegaPixel Studio

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

How about now we go back in time to a much simpler age of killing zombies. We’re talking about the arcade video games that helped make people better zombie killers. One of the best of them was The House of the Dead series, which was a on-rails shooter that had you killing zombies left and right and up and down.

Now, there’s going to be a The House of the Dead 2: Remake, which promises to not just go and improve the graphics, but enhance the overall experience. So if you played the original on arcade, this game is definitely one to pay attention to.

#8 No Room in Hell 2

Developer: Lever Games

Publisher: Lever Games

Platforms: PC

Release: Early Access October 31, 2022, Full Game Expected 2023

The world of No Room in Hell 2 is truly a nightmare landscape. The world was devastated by a pandemic (sounds familiar…) and before a cure could be found, the dead started to rise and hunt down the living!

Thankfully we didn’t reach that “part of the show” in our own recent pandemic.

Now, you and your party comprised of 8 different people must go and try to survive this new nightmare. But be warned, the zombies that are attacking you will be aggressive, feel no pain, and will want to eat your brains like nothing else.

Work together, protect on another, and make it to the next area, and the next day.

#7 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: X/S, PC

Release: TBA

We’re putting State of Decay 3 pretty low on this list for a very basic reason…we have no real clues as to what the game is going to be about. Remember, we got the reveal trailer for the game years ago, literally. So now, with no new updates, all gamers can do is try and guess what’s going to happen in it.

It does appear that there will be a co-op/multiplayer option based on some wording on their site. Also, you can bet there will be a lot of hard choices you’ll need to make in order to survive the world.

All we can do is wait for news to come and hope it’s of the good variety.

#6 Dead Island 2

Developer: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios, YAGER, Sumo Digital

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: XBO, PS4, PC

Release: TBA

Keeping things on the “we know nothing about this game” track, let’s talk Dead Island 2. Yep, THAT was a game that was also supposed to be out by now, but after it’s very popular reveal trailer, we haven’t heard a peep from the team.

Are they just trying to find a way to make the game even better than we expect it to be? Have their been internal struggles that have sidelined the game? Do they just not want to make this title anymore? We don’t know!

This stinks because Dead Island was a very good title and people adored it. Guess we’ll have to wait and see if there’s any news coming out about it…

#5 Synced Off Planet

Developer: NExT Studios, Studio Gobo Limited

Publisher: Level Infinite

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Synced Off Planet isn’t technically a zombie game, but there are plenty of monsters to fight in here so we’ll take it.

In the game, the world has ended, and as time went on, people started to fight back against the Black Surge, and used advanced technology known as “Nanos” in order to do it. So, go to the place where it all began, The Meridian, and learn the truth about the world, why it ended the way it did, and so on.

Then, go to your safe zone and level up more, improve your abilities, and so on.

#4 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Developer: Skydance Interactive

Publisher: Skydance Interactive

Platforms: PS4, PC, PS5

Release: 2023

The Walking Dead franchise has been in the realm of video games for a while…with mixed success. But, there are some titles that were really big hits, and others have a deep and fresh setting within the world that draws people to play them.

In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, you’ll return to New Orleans and realize just how dark and dangerous this place is. Mainly because you’ll be on the run from the Axeman, as well as dealing with the forces of The Tower.

You’ll get to play missions as a variety of characters, and use all sorts of tools to get back at the zombies, and the people. Help or hinder, saint or sinner, it’s your choice.

#3 Dying Light 2 DLC

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2023

Dying Light just released their second main title here in 2022, but they’re already getting ready for their upcoming DLC and updates. We know that there is plans to have five years of support for the game which could mean plenty of new content. This could be a mixture of new storylines, events, enemies, weapons, and characters. However, we’ll have to wait and see just what the developers will bring out.

#2The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: March 1, 2023

Let’s start with one that embraces the true nature of zombies games: survival. In The Day Before, you’ll play as a survivor of a pandemic that has devastated the world and infected many into monsters.

Now, you must scavenge across the massive city in order to get the supplies you need just to survive. But be care, there are plenty of infected around the city that will come after you and you’ll need to be armed to take them out.

Plus, you’re not the only survivor in the city, help those in need and expand a sanctuary area so that life might finally get back to at least some semblance of normalcy.

#1 Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: March 24, 2023

Now let’s end with a tried and true franchise that has been working really hard in order to keep things fresh and fun. And that means continuing with the massive line of modern day remakes of previous titles. In this this, we’re talking about Resident Evil 4.

This game features the one and only Leon S. Kennedy as he goes and tries to save the President’s daughter from a mysterious group of people. Monsters, allies, betrayals, and more awaited Leon, and now, you’ll get to play this adventure again with the remake.

The game not only looks gorgeous, but apparently, the story and gameplay will be updated to make it even more iconic.