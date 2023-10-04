Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets New Details and Will Be At NYCC!

It’s interesting how much information is coming out about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in recent weeks, given that the title won’t launch until early next year. It’s possible that Square Enix doesn’t want you to forget about the game and thus build up the hype for many months until it’s at a “fever pitch.” Or they just think that right now is the best time to do the reveals! Either way works in the minds of gamers. The good news is that today was one of those “reveal days” because plenty of information was dropped about the title.

For example, the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth voice cast will be at New York Comic Con! Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Yuffie, and Red XIII’s voice actors will all be present. And on Twitter, you can ask them a question, and they’ll select a few from the comments to ask during their panel! It might seem like a simple thing, but it’s nice to hear because it means they want fans to be invested in this panel even if they can’t be there physically.

As for the game itself, we did get some new details via an interview that should help you understand the adventure you’re about to go on. The game has been confirmed to be about 40-50 hours for the main storyline. That’s a pretty decent-sized RPG adventure, considering all the game has to cover. However, the game can stretch to about 100 hours when you do all the side quests and similar content.

That is interesting, but it also calls out the larger world that you’ll be in and thus has more side quests to do overall. On that note, while the game is an “open-world RPG,” it’s not one where you can just do anything you want in any order, like certain other releases in certain years. There will be a structure to the storyline and the events you have access to.

That leads to the final main development. The team reaffirmed that the game would end at the Forgotten Capital and that “a big surprising development” happens there.

✅ story will climax at the Forgotten Capital with “a big surprising development”

✅ main story is 40-50 hours

✅ 100 hours to complete with side quests

✅ open world will be big but it's not a "go anywhere you want, do anything you want"…

This location is where Aerith dies in the main game, and players are wondering if the Square Enix team will “rewrite history” so that she lives this time. We know fate can be rewritten in this game, so anything is on the table now.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives on PS5 on February 29th.