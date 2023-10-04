Activision Has Years Worth of Call of Duty Installments Planned Out

The Call of Duty franchise is a massive one. Over the years, we have seen new installments released into the marketplace, and it’s since become an annual release game. There is a brand new Call of Duty game to get excited about each year. This trend is not slowing down, and while some games have been deemed to be a step backward, the team at Activision continues to monitor and plan out projects that they hope will continue to push the series to new heights. In fact, it looks like their planning tactics for the franchise have them set all the way through 2027.

If you enjoy FPS games, you’ve likely kept tabs on what’s coming for Call of Duty. While we don’t know what exactly is planned, a few games are apparently marked down for approval going through the next few years. That should be exciting news for those of you who enjoy the franchise. Meanwhile, that means the Activision team has picked out what wars or eras the next few games will be centered around. Thanks to VentureBeat, we’re finding out that Activision is ensuring they keep up with player feedback and have a steady line of installments coming our way.

VentureBeat has the chance to speak with Rob Kostich, the president of Activision. During their conversation, Rob noted the team’s attempt to keep players passionate about the franchise. Of course, Activision is also getting ready for a significant change as Microsoft seeks to purchase Activision Blizzard. While that deal has yet to go through entirely, it’s just a matter of days now before the CMA regulator gives Microsoft the official green light. It’s with Microsoft’s resources that we can expect an easier time to bring the development team’s creative visions to life, according to Rob Kostich.

While preliminary approval in the UK was a critical milestone toward closing, we still need to allow the regulatory process to run its course. As we’ve said previously this deal is good for the industry and will bring more games to more players. In terms of access to resources, being able to tap into Microsoft’s technology and suite of tools would benefit our teams to create even greater, more immersive experiences for our players. Ultimately, it’s about bringing our development team’s creative visions to life in this hyper competitive environment. The prospect of joining Microsoft is an extraordinary opportunity for our team and our players, and we look forward to an outcome soon. Rob Kostich – VentureBeat

Currently, the Call of Duty franchise is getting ready for its next big release on November 10, 2023. We know that the next installment will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and this installment will also have the iconic zombie mode that’s become incredibly popular with the IP. We also recently had a new trailer highlighting multiplayer gameplay, which you can check out right here. As mentioned, the game will be landing this November. When the new installment is released, you’ll be able to pick up a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.