New PlayStation 5 Model Reportedly Drops Liquid Metal

While we’re still waiting for the actual announcement to come out regarding the next PlayStation 5 model, another rumor is surfacing online that suggests we might see we’ll see a 4NP. Of course we’ll just have to wait and see what components will be inside the new unannounced model.

There’s nothing official we can say right now about the next PlayStation 5 model. The only thing we have to go off from are speculation and rumor pieces. But that is still enough to excite us about what could come. For instance, the PlayStation 5 has had a few rumors over the past year. We’ve seen everything from a new model coming that’s slimmer to an even more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro model. Still, while Sony continues to play things tightlipped for now, we can only offer another rumor circulating online.

Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that industry insider, Zuby_Tech on Twitter has stated two specific changes they heard about the next model. According to the rumors that are circulating online right now, it seems that the PlayStation 5 model will have a smaller APU. This will mean dropping the 7nm APU for a 5nm APU. That’s not the only thing that is being dropped with this new model. It looks like this new setup will mean the PlayStation 5 will run cooler, and that means no more liquid metal.

That might be a huge relief for some consumers, as we’ve seen plenty of reports in the past regarding liquid metal. I’m sure you’ve seen various teardowns of the PlayStation 5 showing that the Liquid Metal can slide down and leave dry spots. That’s obviously not good and something consumers might be a bit afraid of when purchasing a PlayStation 5. As a result, most deem keeping the console horizontal will allow the liquid metal inside to adjust. Likewise, with this PlayStation 5 running cooler, it might make for a smaller and more compact form factor.

But again, this is nothing official right now, and we’re not sure if these changes will be coming to the PlayStation 5 Slim, which we’ve been hearing so much about lately, or the more power-driven PlayStation 5 Pro. At any rate, Sony has yet to reveal any new hardware changes to the PlayStation 5, so you only have the standard model available right now. Of course, if there are any new official changes or rumors that start to spread online, we’ll continue to bring you the latest. In the meantime, if you haven’t picked up the PlayStation 5 just yet and want a bit more insight into the platform, we have you covered. Down below, you’ll find our Before You Buy coverage on the PlayStation 5 platform.