Microsoft Claims PlayStation 5 Slim Will Come This Year

When Microsoft and Sony first delivered their latest-generation video game consoles, it came at a very interesting point in time. We were dealing with a worldwide pandemic. With the quarantine orders, the lack of a vaccine, and remote work becoming mainstream, it wasn’t much of a surprise that consumers were interested in video games. So not only did you have fans excited about the new consoles but also newcomers to video games that craved a new source of entertainment. I say all this because it seems like we’re finally at a point where these console platforms are a bit more readily available to pick up at retailers. But it would seem that a new model release might be in the works.

We have two models for the PlayStation 5 right now. We have the standard console and one with a digital-only means to enjoy video games. But according to Microsoft, we could see a new PlayStation 5 slim model announced. Right now, there is plenty of interesting bits of information released online. This comes from the court battles with Microsoft as they seek the purchase of Activision Blizzard. One of the court documents that have appeared online suggests that Microsoft views Sony as making a move to produce a PlayStation 5 slim model before the year wraps up.

This is only speculation, but Microsoft believes that Sony will offer a slim version of the PlayStation 5 at the same price as their less expensive digital-only version. Likewise, there were plenty of rumors that a new model was coming to the PlayStation 5 lineup, which would feature a detachable disc drive. But so far, there hasn’t been any confirmation that a new console model is coming out. Instead, we’re just waiting for Sony to make a surprise reveal.

After all, just before June, Sony offered a PlayStation Showcase, which would have been ideal for revealing a new console model. But that event came and went without any big announcement regarding a new PlayStation 5 model. Meanwhile, Microsoft recently unveiled that their mainline premium console model, the Xbox Series X, would soon see a price increase in select markets. That announcement also came with a reveal that the Game Pass subscription would see a price hike across the board. But I imagine the price increase wouldn’t deter players from getting a subscription this September when Bethesda is releasing their upcoming Starfield RPG.