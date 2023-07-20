Epic Games Store Holding Summer Sale 2023 Promo

Video games are pricey, and it won’t get any better. This latest console platform generation saw a new standard AAA price point launch. Players who want to play some of the biggest and greatest video games of 2023 will need to dig a bit deeper into their wallets. New AAA games will be setting you back $69.99, so knowing what games to pass on is pretty crucial for your bank accounts. Fortunately, there are a variety of sales and promotions that are going on at any given time. For instance, today, we learned Epic Games Store is getting in on the summer fun by providing its own sale event.

Epic Games Store is one of the major PC game launchers out there, and while it might not be at the same level as Valve’s Steam digital marketplace, it’s certainly made some headlines. For instance, one of the means to ensure they get consumers onto their platform is by providing free weekly video games that can be picked up. For instance, this week, those that claim the games in time can ensure their copy of Murder by Numbers and The Elder Scrolls Online. But the focus of this article is going over some of the games being offered right now at a discount.

Epic Games Store Summer Sale 2023

Dead Island 2 $44.99

Star Trek: Resurgence $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Crime Boss: Rockay City $27.99

The Outlast Trials $25.49

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $14.99

EA Sports FIFA 23 $17.49

Death Stranding Director’s Cut $19.99

Alan Wake Remastered $11.99

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition $9.99

Borderlands 3 $8.99

Far Cry 6 $14.99

Again, this is just a small highlight that shows off some of the video games being featured right now through the sale. You’ll want to sift through the different pages to see what games are being offered that might already be in the backlog of titles you want to pick up. Meanwhile, as mentioned, there are a few means Epic Games Store has provided to get players to check out their digital marketplace. One of those was the rewards program they started up.

Earlier this year, Epic Games Store provided a rewards program that gave players 5% back of their purchases on select games. This came in the form of currency that could be used within their purchases directly in the Epic Games Store digital marketplace. But now it looks like this program received a boost, with players now getting 10% back during this sale. Currently, the Summer Sale event going on right now will last until August 3, 2023.