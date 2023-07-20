Sons of the Forest: How To Fight The True Final Boss | New Patch Guide

There’s a new final boss in Sons of the Forest. This terrifying creature was added in one of the biggest updates so far, adding the boss and a new Rifle to add to your arsenal. The monstrous final boss adds a cinematic capper to your adventure on a bizarre island. Learn how to fight this monster, and check out what it can do in the full guide below.

Sons of the Forest has been getting consistent updates since its original Steam Early-Access release. Updates have completely changed progression — with many guides online now totally out-of-date. We’ll continue to update our guides with the latest information to help you conquer this challenging survival game. Or you can just cheat your way to the end.

How To Reach The Final Boss

There’s a new final boss in Sons of the Forest. After multiple updates and enhancements to the core of the game, you’ll now encounter a real final boss after the climactic events on the island. Here’s a quick rundown of how to reach the ending sequence and what you’ll fight at the very end.

Before getting to the boss, here’s a quick recap explaining how to reach the end. There are a handful of basic steps you must complete — essentially, you need the VIP Keycard and the Golden Armor to access the VIP Bunker and unlock the Golden Door. Once the Golden Door is unlocked, you can reach the heart of the island and fight the final boss. It’s a lot trickier than just that, so here’s a short breakdown of each step.

Step #1: Handgun / GPS Tracker – There are three soldiers you need to find marked on your GPS. Go to the marker that’s visible in the ocean — swim to the lifeboat and you’ll find a dead body with your first gun. You’ll absolutely need this for later. Check out our full gun location guide here.

Step #2: Rebreather & Rope Gun – Required for progression. Get the Rebreather from the small beach cave. With the Rebreather, you can also access the Rope Gun. Both are important for finding the new required item. Learn how to get the rebreather and rope gun with the full guide here.

Step #3: Shovel – With the Rebreather and Rope Gun, travel to the cave up the mountain marked by three dead bodies. You’ll need the Rebreather and the Rope Gun to reach the end of this dangerous, long cavern. This is where you’ll find the Shovel, which is required to dig up hidden bunker locations. Get the Shovel with our full guide.

Step #4: Maintenance Keycard – Once you have the Shovel, travel to the survey site near the Rebreather Cave / buried soldier with shotgun location on the map. Dig up the bunker and you’ll find a Maintenance Keycard and a Fire Axe in a large underground bunker. Learn more about getting the keycards here.

Step #5: Golden Armor – The final piece of the puzzle. Enter the massive cave system from the large lake on the opposite side of the island from your spawn. There’s a lake high in the mountains with a cave entrance. Go inside to find the Rifle and the Golden Armor. Get more help finding the Golden Armor here. You’ll also want to get the Cross before progressing.

Step #6 : The End – Once you have the Keycards and the Golden Armor , go to the Guest Bunker — there’s a hidden cave entrance opposite the Golden Armor cave entrance at the lake mentioned earlier. Entering the Guest Bunker leads to a cutscene. At the end of the bunker, you’ll reach a control room. Use the computer to unlock the VIP Bunker.

Next, go to the VIP Bunker on the opposite side of the island from spawn. There's an abandoned dock on the beach. Following the path up, you'll find an overgrown concrete bunker. Unlock it with keycards, then navigate to the golden door behind the collapsed wall in the VIP restroom.

Wear the Golden Armor and equip the Cross. Interact while wearing the Golden Armor to enter the cave, then use the Cross to burn demonic enemies. These enhanced mutants are dangerous. Near the end of the cave, you’ll encounter a massive demon. Kill it and enter the strange chamber to begin the final sequence.

The New Final Boss

After defeating the large demon in the lava cave, the path to the gold object will unlock. Go inside and watch the cutscene play out. Back on the surface, you’ll encounter the true final boss. This massive blob of flesh is surprisingly agile, able to cross distance fast. It’ll circle around you if you sprint, quickly blocking your path.

It has two major attacks. It will spawn new enemies from its lower mouth appendage. It can rapidly spit out mutant babies, or spawn merged mutants slowly. It can also grab the helicopter crashed into the beach and use it like a massive club. With the helicopter equipped, it has much greater range — and can throw it at you. Keep moving and unloading bullets into the creature!

After defeating the demon, you’ll find a hallway that’s packed with ammo. You’ll want to bring every weapon you can into the battle. Time Bombs are also useful but they’re extremely tricky to land a hit on the boss — it moves so quickly it can dodge your explosives before they go off.

Stay out of melee range and pelt it with gunshots. It doesn’t take quite as much damage as you might think — it’s only slightly tougher than the giant demon in the lava cave. Kill it to reach the normal ending and choose between leaving the island or staying.

This is a surprisingly tough and involved boss fight. Even if you’ve beaten the game once before, you might want to try completing the game again just to face this impressive enemy!