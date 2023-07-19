Redfall Team Seems To Be Back On Single-Player Titles

2023 has been a very unique year for gaming, for better and for worse. For example, there’s little doubt that the year has had some impressive titles from big-name developers, and more are to come. However, the catch is that many titles, including some from big-name developers, were launched in a poor or broken state. It caused a backlash in the gaming community because it looked like the developers were trying to “make a quick buck” instead of taking the time to make the games optimized and fun. Redfall was easily one of the best/worst examples of this act.

The game by Arkane Austin had some hype going into its launch earlier in the year. It would be a multiplayer-focused title that would see you trying to free a town from a vampire horde. It was a big departure from the single-player titles that Arkane as a whole is known for, but many were curious.

Then, the game turned out to be boring and repetitive and not even needing other players to complete it in a decent time. That said nothing of the bugs, bad AI, and more. Fans railed against the dev team, who did their best to try and calm the storm.

But then, in a twist, it was revealed that the dev team hoped that their new owner, Xbox, would cancel the game after they had bought Bethesda. Instead, they didn’t offer any oversight on the game at all, and even Phil Spencer admitted that was a mistake. Pretty obvious there, Phil.

Fast forward to now, and fans have noticed that on the official Zenimax job listings page, a posting for a “Lead Technical Engineer” has been listed for the Redfall team.

But the twist is that in the “Preferred Skills” section of the page is this line: “Familiarity with single player action-RPGs and immersive sims.”

Since they’re asking for “Single-Player Experience,” that would mean they’re not being brought on to work on the multiplayer-based title. So that likely means they’re gearing up for their next IP, whatever that may be.

That will please many, as Arkane is known for making Game of the Year-worthy titles deep in story and gameplay mechanics. Fans want them to go back to that style because the results almost always turn out amazing.

Since the listing was recently made, whatever title is in the works will take some time to be made. But if it means a meaningful and fun game experience? Gamers will wait however long it takes.