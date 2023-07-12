More Fake Nintendo Switch Successor News Hit Internet

Rumors and speculation about all things video games are one of the “bread and butter” of the gaming industry, especially on the journalism side. Even if there’s just a small fraction of news in something, people will post about it. But on the flip side, if there’s a piece of news that could get “a lot of eyeballs,” many aren’t afraid to post “leaks” or “rumors” about certain things just to get people talking. It’s a sad tradition that continues today, as Nintendo Switch fans will tell you. How so? Well, one of the biggest rumors nowadays is “thoughts” and “facts” about the system’s successor.

For the record, Nintendo has confirmed that they have been working on the Switch successor for a while. They even noted at one point that they basically start the process of making their next console after the newest one launches. We also know from the heads of the company that they aren’t planning to announce anything about the successor this year and possibly not for much of 2024. That “gap” in information has led to many posts being made on Reddit claiming “verified facts” about the Switch follow-up.

But as you’ll see, if you click that Reddit link, the original post was deleted. Why? Because it was fake! In fact, if you go into the comments, you’ll notice that Redditors called the person out for posting this fake piece of news in multiple forums all over the site!

This leads us to arguably the most important thing we can tell you regarding leaks and rumors. If it doesn’t come from the source, don’t believe it!

Yes, there are times when verified sites do post things ahead of official reveals and are accurate, but it’s not always a guarantee. Case in point, remember the Nintendo Switch Pro? There were legit sites like Bloomberg reporting that we were getting a Switch Pro multiple times over the last several years. But did we get one? Nope! Why? Because it didn’t exist!

Another irony here is that people are trying to guess what Nintendo will do, even though Nintendo doesn’t always follow the “script” on what it should do next. Just look at the progression of systems from the Gamecube to the Wii, then the Wii U, and finally the Switch. Nintendo loves to break convention.

So until The Big N decides to unveil its newest system and all that’s coming with it, don’t believe any leaks or rumors claiming to know something.