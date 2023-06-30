Nintendo Switch Isn’t “Lacking” In Hardware According To Company Heads

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch, it’s very much a “tale of two systems.” On the one hand, you have a product that is undoubtedly one of the most successful consoles of all time, with one of the greatest 1st party gaming lineups of all time. The system has over 130 million units sold between its three versions and over a billion software units sold, showcasing just how grand its gaming library is. However, on the other hand, many have noted for years that while it’s great and has great functions like its infinite mobility, it’s a very “underpowered” system.

By that, we mean that between its graphics card, memory cards, battery life, and more, it has limitations that others like the Xbox and PlayStation 5’s of the world don’t have. In terms of graphics, the Nintendo Switch can’t hold a candle to the other consoles’ hyper-realism.

But that’s where the twist comes in because, during a shareholders meeting, Nintendo addressed some of their consoles’ “issues,” and they noted that they didn’t feel it was an issue at all.

For example, Shinya Takahashi, the Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, noted:

“As a game software developer, if you ask me whether Nintendo Switch has sufficient performance, I would not say it is lacking.”

He admitted that software makers always want to “exceed the limitations” of the systems, and Nintendo is aware of that. But, they also have made a good habit of making games that fit inside their “framework” and pushing them to an excellent level of quality.

“Our job is to figure out how to create a fun game within these constraints. I believe that some interesting content are created as a result of accommodating the limitations and we have actually been able to make this happen.”

This is a fascinating view of things, as you can easily see both sides of this argument. It’s true that Nintendo has rarely ever been the “most powerful system,” but you also can’t deny that they have the best track record of making 1st, and even 3rd, party games that work excellently within their systems and sell well as a result.

An excellent example is Tears of the Kingdom, which looks stunning on Switch and is the frontrunner for “Game of the Year” despite it not having the same graphical quality as other games released in 2023.

That being said, many still want the next Nintendo system to “do more,” and that’s a fair ask.