Sega Has No Interest In Being Acquired By Microsoft

Microsoft has continued to fight through the different regulators to ensure they can proceed with acquiring Activision Blizzard. This has been heavily covered in the video game industry, and we’re sure it won’t slow down anytime soon. In fact, outside of just the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there were some tidbits of information released. One of which was the unveiling of Microsoft, considering the purchase of several other companies.

For instance, we covered how the Microsoft team considered bidding for Square Enix. That never came to fruition, and that was just one of the several companies being considered. Another company that Microsoft had an interest in was Sega. Speaking with Bloomberg, Sega’s COO Shuji Utsumi spoke about the recent news that came out regarding Microsoft’s interest. According to Shuji Utsumi, the Sega company has no interest right now when it comes to being acquired. Of course, when pressed on whether Microsoft made a formal bid, Shuji declined to comment.

We are very close with Microsoft and have a great relationship with its management team. Microsoft particularly has a high regard for us. Xbox’s Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond are really serious about values that video game fans emphasize. Shuji Utsumi – Bloomberg

At any rate, the Sega COO stated that they are very close with Microsoft and have built up a great relationship with the management team. So it looks like Sega holds them in high regard and will continue to see their line of video games launch on the Xbox line of console platforms. But don’t expect Sega to sit down and listen in on any acquisition bids from Microsoft or anyone else right now. There appears to be no interest as Sega continues bringing its line of video game franchises into the marketplace.

Of course, the Persona franchise is one of the franchises that recently started to see installments released on Xbox platforms. Earlier today, new information was released from an industry insider regarding Persona 6. According to the statements made, there are no details quite yet about what platforms the game will be landing on. However, the insider did note that the only build they have seen so far regarding the game was on the PlayStation 5. So it could mean that Persona will continue seeing a timed exclusive release for Sony, but that’s only an assumption.