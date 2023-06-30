Nintendo President Gets Asked About The Metaverse

Nintendo is an iconic brand, and even people who are not gamers recognize Nintendo and even some of the franchise’s beloved characters. Over the years, Nintendo continued to strive to deliver fun experiences for players. We’ve also seen some notable innovations, which sparked more players to pick up their line of consoles and video games. After all, how many of your nongaming family and friends picked up the Nintendo Wii because of its simplicity and enjoyable first-party games?

Recently, the Nintendo company had a shareholder’s Q&A session where topics arose, asking the president, Shuntaro Furukawa, about their views on what’s coming. Most of you might have been keen to learn more about the Nintendo Switch’s immediate successor. This current console platform is on its last legs, and we’re still waiting to find out where the company will be heading next. But thanks to a report from Nintendo Life, it looks like one individual was keen on understanding Nintendo’s views on the metaverse.

VR and AR continue to grow, and sharing an online universe where players can join together and interact is something that Nintendo sees potential in. However, don’t go expecting Nintendo to jump on this trend quite yet. While Shuntaro Furukawa stated that many companies are pursuing the metaverse and even Nintendo senses its potential, they don’t see an easy way just yet to embark on a similar venture.

Although the enthusiasm may not be as high as before, the metaverse continues to capture the attention of many companies around the world, and I think the concept has potential. But though we sense its potential, we also believe it will not be easy to clearly define what kinds of fun and surprises it can provide to consumers. We might consider something if we can find a way to express it with a Nintendo like approach – which is to say, one that is easily understood by many consumers – but I believe that this would be difficult at the present time. Shuntaro Furukawa – Nintendo Life

Right now, Nintendo would focus on finding an easy way for players to grasp some of these experiences. So at the current time, this is something too difficult to pull off. But at the very least, it looks like the Nintendo company is keeping an eye on this entertainment medium. So now the question is just when we’ll see the Nintendo Switch successor and what plans Nintendo has for players for the next console lifecycle. It will be interesting to see if Nintendo continues to follow the same form factor and set up as the Nintendo Switch but make some necessary improvements to ensure fans have a reason to upgrade to the next console iteration. Although, we’re still left in the dark right now for just what else Nintendo has up its sleeves when it comes to the next console generation.