Persona 6 Announcement Will Come Next Year According To Leaker

The Persona franchise has been around for years, but it might have just recently been picked up by a wider audience. While the games have been available across multiple markets, the launch of Persona 5 might have put this game on the map for some players. As a result, the wait for the next mainline installment has been a bit of a grueling one. Instead, we have received spin-offs to remake reveals. But don’t worry; according to one industry insider, it looks like details about Persona 6 will be coming within the next year.

This news comes from a reliable industry insider for the Persona franchise. Twitter user MbKKssTBhz5 made a series of tweets offering just a little more insight into what they know about the installment. According to the tweets, players will find that the next Persona game installment will be different in a lot of ways, and that’s due to the game being handled by a fresh Persona team. The game is being handled by a group that was responsible for the upcoming Persona 3 remake, along with spin-offs. You’ll also find that this doesn’t mean there will be a change in gameplay.

But this doesn’t mean it is going to have spin-off gameplay. I am discussing the presentation. P6 is a new development structure for Atlus that starts up with P3R, and the art team for the spin-offs is working on P6 with some help. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) June 30, 2023

Instead, while the team working on the next Persona game comes from spin-offs and remakes, they are being supervised and receiving aid for the development. Currently, the internal team is only dubbing this project as Carbon rather than outright calling it Persona 6. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the platforms it will release on or timed exclusivity. Typically the Persona games have landed on the Sony line of PlayStation consoles. However, we started to see the franchise open up to competitor platforms.

When asked about platforms, the industry insider admits that they don’t know anything regarding publisher deals and what platforms they will launch on specifically. However, they did note that this game will not launch on any last-generation platforms. Currently, the only build they have seen was through the PlayStation 5. Again, you’ll need to take this information as nothing more than a rumor right now. We’ll have to wait for official details to come out. But according to the insider, we should hear more about this game in 2024. So hopefully, that comes with plenty of details regarding the game, platforms, and its intended release date.