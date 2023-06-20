Fortnite and Nike Teaming Up For New Event?

Epic Games has done an incredible job with Fortnite ever since it launched. It took the game from an entirely different kind of title, which, ironically, you could still play if you wanted, and turned it into the top battle royale game around. So good were they that just about everyone that could tried to make a battle royale game to combat them, with mixed results. But what truly is their hallmark for the game is bringing in everyone and anyone they can into the game to make fans go nuts about it and fight to get their skins or items.

But one of their biggest announcements may have gone under your nose because today is the day when a special Fortnite x Nike crossover begins and promises the “ultimate sneaker hunt” via its “Air Max” brand.

On 6.20 the ultimate Sneakerhunt begins. 🏙️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/QgMyA1uXRT — Nike (@Nike) June 16, 2023

But what exactly is the event? It’s hard to say, as details haven’t dropped yet. However, what has been hinted at is that Nike has gone into the Unreal Editor to make a unique kind of experience for gamers, and that will allow them to get special Nike-themed cosmetics and items. Naturally, one should expect shoes to be part of that collection as this is a shoe company for the most part.

If things were to end there, that would be fine, however, if you are part of .Swoosh, you can get even more collectibles.

Nike launched .Swoosh last year and labeled it, per VGC, “a web3-enabled platform that champions athletes and serves the future of sport by creating a new, inclusive digital community and experience and a home for Nike virtual creations”.

You know what that means, right? Yep, it’s a place where you can get Nike-themed NFTs! They have already launched one wave of NFTS and got about a million from it. So you know they will try and do more despite how the NFT market is basically crashed.

Indeed, we don’t know if Nike will use NFTS in their collaboration with Epic Games, but we can’t exactly put it past them, given how other gaming companies are trying to use NFTs for various things.

Hopefully, Nike will stick to just gaming things with this crossover so that fans can have the best possible shoes for their avatars. Plenty of sneakerheads out there would love to be “one with the drip” in the digital space as well as the physical one.

So stay tuned today to see how Nike makes you play.