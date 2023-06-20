Cyberpunk 2077 Gets New Patch

It used to be that video game patches were simply meant to fix problems that the developers missed when they launched a title. Given how many we see nowadays, it honestly makes you wonder how pre-patch games survived since they only had “one shot” to get as much as they could right before release. The irony is that this “level of care” is rare to find in games nowadays as “Day One Patches,” and subsequent patches are the norm with many AAA titles. That goes double for games like Cyberpunk 2077, where they’re doing as many patches as they can to fix the game that they launched in a broken state.

It’s true that CD Projekt Red has been working hard over these last few years to fix all the woes of their futuristic RPG title, and many people would agree that their patches have worked for the most part. If they hadn’t, the game wouldn’t have had that big resurgence last year after a certain anime dropped, inspiring people to return to Night City.

But that doesn’t mean the game is in a “perfect state.” As noted by ComicBook.com, a large patch was dropped for the game to address certain issues both on console and PC.

One of the biggest blocks of fixes has to do with quests, as there were several bugs that either hindered your progress or would straight-up kill your character for no apparent reason. Some of them wouldn’t even let you start the mission! So yeah, those needed to be fixed.

There were also several “gigs” that had bugs and needed to be fixed as well. You can check the full patch notes to see what you can do now that they’ve been resolved.

But now that there less bugs to deal with, more gamers will now focus on what’s coming up. Specifically, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, which is the story DLC that CD Projekt Red hopes will not only go smoother than before but highlight the full potential of the title when it’s firing on all cylinders. The story DLC will take V and Johnny Silverhand to Dogtown, an outcast portion of Night City where the law is in the hands of the citizens and a militia group.

V is dying and must save the President, who has crash landed there, to get help from a person known as Songbird. But who can you trust when an entire section of a city is trying to kill you? You’ll find out in September!