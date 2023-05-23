Rumor: Could Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Be Scary Enough To Be A Horror Game?

The voice actors are about as reliable a source as you can find.

We now have new rumors that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might be scary. In fact, it could be really scary, so scary that it could be considered a horror game.

So, are we talking Dead by Daylight level scary? Let’s review where the rumor comes from and take it from there.

A few fans replied on a YouTube video by Evan Filarca about the game, and shared some interesting insights, assuming it’s all true.

Commenter Nerdy Collector posted:

“That’s when I actually got to me both Nadji Jeter and Yuri Lowenthal and I asked them both about the game and Nadji told me to play with the ps5 headset and in the dark and yuri told me it’s a lot more scary. I’m beyond hyped for this game”

Another commenter, Kevin Plantz, backed up Nerdy Collector’s claims, posting:

“Man, I’ve spoken to both Naji and Tony Todd. I’ve been sworn to secrecy but you’re not far off on your presumptions.”

For those who don’t know, Yuri Lowenthal voices Peter Parker, Nadji Jeter voices Miles Morales, and screen legend Tony Todd voices Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. They have been well known to talk about their work on this game for the past few months already.

While it’s easy to be skeptical of their claims, if you think about it, it also would not make sense for them to lie or mislead fans. The flip side to these actors leaking details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 too early would be if they spread misinformation about the game. Doing either could put them in hot water with Sony, but the latter could be the sort of thing that could get someone fired.

We may be doubtful that these random YouTube commenters are telling the truth about talking to these actors, but it’s actually also easy to believe they are telling the truth.

Both Yuri and Tony have shared some quick details about the game in interviews and interactions with fans. Of course, they would know what they can and can’t talk about, so we will simply have to assume, unless they take some of those details back, that what they have shared so far is OK to share.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be releasing in 2023 exclusively on the PlayStation 5. We may find out the final release date and other details in as soon as this upcoming PlayStation Showcase, which is already arriving tomorrow, May 24, 2023.