Sony Just Removed One PlayStation Game Catalog Title From Their May 2023 Reveal List

PlayStation fans were just given the news of what games would be added to the PlayStation Game Catalog this month. That bit of information was revealed through the official PlayStation Blog yesterday. However, today it looks like Sony is quickly changing the lineup by removing one video game. There was one PlayStation 4 title that was not set to release for the Game Catalog, and there’s no word on if this title will see a replacement.

Those of you who took in the news yesterday found that there were quite a few video game titles being added into the mix. One of the games that were set to be added to the PlayStation Game Catalog was Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town. Unfortunately, that game received the boot as Sony edited their PlayStation Blog post. Thanks to PSU, we’re finding that Sony removed all mention of Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town. We’re unsure if there was a reason behind this move or the plans going forward.

So those of you who might be hopeful that Sony will be bringing out a replacement title or adding Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town later on, are out of luck. It just looks like Sony is only adding the other video games mentioned in the PlayStation Blog posting. For those who you might not have caught what new titles are being added, we’ll include the current list of games so far down below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog May 2023 Additions

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5

Humanity – PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 – PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 – PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4

Thymesia – PS5

Rain World – PS4

Lake – PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles – PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4

Soundfall – PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium Classics Additions

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow – PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light – PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force – PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – PS4

These games are set to be added to the PlayStation Game Catalog on May 16, 2023. So you still have some time before they are readily available to enjoy. At any rate, it looks like if you want to enjoy the Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, you’ll need to pick this game up separately.