Chrono Odyssey Gets An Astonishing New Gameplay Trailer

Development team Npixel has been working hard at delivering their upcoming project, Chrono Odyssey. We’ve been waiting for a little while on this game, and while the developers were initially trying to get this title out in 2022, it just wasn’t ready. Instead, we might finally get our hands on this upcoming MMORPG this year, but until then, we can look at a brand-new gameplay trailer.

The developers have shared a gameplay reveal trailer through PlayStation’s YouTube channel. You can check out the footage for yourself above. But it should give you a better idea of what you can expect with this game when it finally comes out into the marketplace. A significant component the developers have been pushing and even referenced within the official PlayStation Blog was the fact that they are striving to provide some impressive visuals. This comes from their work using Unreal Engine 5, and it shows that the developers are putting quite a focus on the breathtaking environments and character designs.

At first glance Chrono Odyssey may seem like your typical MMORPG, but what sets Chrono Odyssey apart from the rest is its unparalleled graphics, made by the UE5 engine and our accumulated expertise. We have also elevated combat to new heights by incorporating the Chrono (time) element, which serves as the core of the game’s universe, as well as the real-time MMO content enjoyed by hundreds of players to provide a dynamic social experience unlike any other. Samuel Seo – PlayStation Blog

But again, this is a gameplay reveal trailer, so you can get a look not only at the environments but also at the fast-paced action RPG combat. Just like with other MMORPGs, Chrono Odyssey will give players a few different choices when it comes to character roles. You can either venture for a more up-close warrior type of character or take out your opponents with some distance as a ranger.

Meanwhile, the narrative is centered around a fantasy world that is battling against the Void. From what we know so far, the Void is a mysterious enemy that has been around since the dawn of time. Their only goal is to destroy everything in their pathway, which makes it a tough fight for survival. Add in the fact that this game has some mysterious time-bending elements; we are certainly intrigued to see how this narrative plays out. At any rate, we’re still waiting on a launch date for Chrono Odyssey.

While we wait for the developers to narrow in on when exactly we can get our hands on the game, you can at least check out the latest footage. Meanwhile, we know that the developers have expressed that they are interested in bringing this out on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms when they do launch the game into the marketplace.