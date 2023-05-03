F1 23 Reveal Trailer Drops With A Release Set For Next Month

If you’re a fan of F1 racing, then you might be keen on the latest video game releases. Fortunately, we know that F1 23 is in the works and already gearing up for its release into the marketplace. So players that want to barrel down the different straightaways and attempt to cross that finish line in record-breaking times can prepare for a launch this upcoming month. But while we wait for the game to grace its way into the marketplace finally, you can check out the official reveal trailer in the video we have embedded above.

Just like with past installments, there is a focus on featuring the different circuits that the season will highlight. The 2023 season has already kicked off back in March, but we will continue to see races going all the way until the end of November. Included in this year’s upcoming race in Las Vegas, Nevada. This grand prix will debut and have a street track across the iconic Las Vegas Strip, highlighted at the start of the video game trailer above. But this should highlight a variety of iconic properties that are currently featured in Las Vegas, such as Caesars Palace, Bellagio, and Paris, among others.

So it’s nice to see that this debut Grand Prix is also getting a highlight in the upcoming F1 23 video game. Of course, outside of the track, this game will have Braking Point, which is a story mode that will have a drama campaign to follow through as you go against some rivalries. Meanwhile, there are said to be twenty drivers and ten teams. Although, you can create your own dream team and attempt your luck by going through the My Team Career Mode.

At any rate, this is just a look at what’s to come into the marketplace next month. Players interested in the next thrilling and adrenaline-pumping racing game can mark their calendars for its release on June 16, 2023. When the game does drop into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Again, for now, you can check out the latest reveal trailer drop for the game in the video embedded above.