Bayonetta 3 Soundtrack Available Now

Many things can make a video game special, but the soundtrack is one of the biggest ones. After all, if it wasn’t for the music of certain titles, the games wouldn’t have as much of an impact on gamers. So if you have a good beat, you’ll do just fine more times than not. When it comes to PlatinumGames, they love their action-packed gameplay, but they know that it’s the music that can carry those fights. That can be personified with Bayonetta 3, where they let the beat drop more times than naught to help sell everything happening onscreen.

Luckily for you, if you’ve wanted to get your hands on the original soundtrack for Bayonetta 3, PlatinumGames has made it available online. You can get it through streaming or digitally download it, depending on the service you like to use. You can find all the options that you can ask for here.

True to the Umbra Witch’s nature, you’ll find the soundtrack has plenty of over-the-top beats, with a mix of somber tracks to bring out the emotion of the character and world. So if you need something to get stuck in your head, you now have that soundtrack.

But if we can focus on Bayonetta herself for a bit, her past and future are very much up in the air. For example, we recently had her origin story, which was quite a fairy tale. PlatinumGames has stated that they wouldn’t mind that version of Bayonetta becoming its own spinoff series, and depending on how well it sold on Nintendo Switch, that potential is there. Plus, story-wise, the game didn’t reveal everything there was to know about Bayonetta by the time we met her in the first game. Thus, there’s room to maneuver and grow.

As for her future, that’s where things get a bit tricky. We won’t spoil the third game, but we will say that a definitive event happened to our Umbra Witch that jeopardized her starring role. However, the head of PlatinumGamed, Hideki Kamiya, stated that he wanted to continue the mainline games and would pitch a 4th title to Nintendo soon enough. He even went so far as to say there could be up to nine games in the main series.

So does Platinum have an ace up their sleeves? Do they know something that fans don’t? It wouldn’t be out of character for them, so let’s see how this plays out.