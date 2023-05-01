The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Are Hitting The Web

For quite a few games with massive fan bases and an anticipated release, leaks will be posted online. It’s typically inevitable as copies tend to make their way to the player’s hands before the launch date. So while the rest of us might be waiting for the release to arrive, those that managed to secure a copy beforehand are starting to spread leaks online. A new report has surfaced online suggesting that there are a ton of content leaks popping up, so if you’re trying to avoid any spoilers, it might be best to surf the web cautiously.

The report we found online comes from Reddit, which has claimed leaks are starting to flood websites like 4chan. Included in the content being shared online are cutscenes, gameplay footage, and screenshots. That means more content will start popping up on other social media outlets like Twitter. So if you’re actively trying to avoid getting spoiled with what’s to come, then you may want to steer clear from these websites until the game officially drops into the marketplace.

For those who might not be aware, we still have a little ways to go before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches into the marketplace. This game doesn’t release until May 12, 2023, so there’s a little over a week to go before we’re able to dive into Link’s next big adventure. Of course, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this particular installment of the game, we have you covered. This title takes place after the events of 2017’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

We know so far that Link, alongside Zelda, is on a quest to stop a new antagonist force from destroying Hyrule. This time, however, there are new floating islands in the sky that Link can venture to. We even have a few new abilities that will allow Link to quickly traverse to new heights or craft up makeshift vehicles to roam the world.

Again, we still have a slight await on our hands, but for now, we can mark our calendars for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will officially release into the marketplace on May 12, 2023. Likewise, as I’m sure you are all fully aware, this is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. In the meantime, while we wait for its release, you can check out a game trailer with the video we have embedded above.