Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Insider Claims There Will Be Cooperative Multiplayer Support

Ubisoft has had a rough start in 2023. First, there were reports of the company missing some financial goals, which prompted several game projects to get canceled. Furthermore, there was the announcement that Skull and Bones, a pirate title fans have been waiting on for years, was getting yet another delay. The bad news kept rolling on with Ubisoft as well since it was last week that the company unveiled they were not going to attend E3 2023, an expo that has since been canceled this year. But fortunately, it does look like Ubisoft will be holding a Ubisoft Forward stream in June. That stream could finally shed some more light on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

We haven’t seen much of this game yet as the development team, Massive Entertainment, is still quietly working on the project. But while official details of the game are a bit scarce, unofficial reveals have been popping up. An industry insider named ScriptLeaksR6 on Twitter has been sharing some information they have learned about the game. Recently, there was a series of tweets that highlighted some of the game premises for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For instance, the tweets suggested that players would step into the role of a kidnapped Na’vi returning home and helping fight off the RDA.

AFOP will have online/co-op elements. — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) April 1, 2023

But more recently, the insider released another statement about what players could expect with this game when it arrives in the marketplace. According to a new tweet, players should be able to expect cooperative multiplayer support. Unfortunately, finer details about what this cooperative game mode will entail remaining a mystery. Even the insider claims they are not sure what the multiplayer gameplay will entail. Some fans speculate that this could be a completely separate game mode, while others feel that players can go through the campaign together.

At any rate, multiplayer has yet to be confirmed for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Likewise, we don’t know if the premise provided by the industry insider is also legitimate yet. There’s a good chance we might receive anything official on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora until June, when Ubisoft will be holding their Ubisoft Forward event. Then, of course, we’ll also have to wait and see if Ubisoft and the folks over at Massive Entertainment are going to further hype up this event but providing another snippet of marketing materials for the upcoming Avatar video game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora doesn’t have a specific release date yet. Instead, the game is slated to release sometime within 2023-2024. When the title does release into the marketplace, we’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.