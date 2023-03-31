Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Plot Details Potentially Leaked Online

Ubisoft has a bit of a rocky start in 2023. First, reports of financial misses resulted in several productions being canceled internally. That followed with yet another delay to the long-awaited Skull and Bones title. While the bad news continues to roll in online, such as a rumor of a delay coming to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, things seem to be pressing forward fairly well with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The development team over at Massive Entertainment has been working on this game for a good while, and we haven’t seen it showcased very much online. But that might change this June.

Recently, a leak has surfaced online regarding the plot premise of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While details are scarce officially, a leaker online that goes by the name of ScriptLeaksR6 has posted some details about the game on Twitter. These are not official details; we’ll have to list them as nothing more than a rumor for now. But those interested in learning more about the game might find this worth reading. If the rumor leak proves to be real, we’ll follow a storyline about a kidnapped Na’vi child. With RDA kidnaping the child, this Na’vi was trained to serve the RDA, and it forces players to reconnect with their ancient heritage and join the clans to help protect Pandora.

AFOP Info 🧵



Pre-Order to get the Child of Two Worlds Pack



Game Info

Abducted by the the RDA, you, a Na’vi child, are trained and molded to serve their purpose. You must reconnect with your ancient heritage and join the other clans to protect Pandora. — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 31, 2023

Being a Na’vi, it’s said that you’ll gain all of their incredible features, such as immense strength, agility, and soaring the skies with a personal banshee. But, having grown up and trained under the RDA, you’ll also have the skills and attributes to operate the line of weapons from the RDA properly. So it seems players will have some freedom in how they want to progress through the game regarding combat. But being that this is an open-world title with a new area of Pandora that has yet to be seen when you’re not battling it out, you’ll likely want to spend some time exploring the area.

Again these details may be false as we don’t have any new official marketing materials for the game. But that should hopefully change this June. Earlier this week, Ubisoft unveiled that they won’t be present at E3, 2023, which is now an outright canceled event this year. However, Ubisoft will host their own Ubisoft Forward stream event this June, which might include more information about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

With that said, we know that when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.