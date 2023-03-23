Epic Unveils Unreal Editor For Fortnite And Creator Economy 2.0

With GDC well underway a lot of new reveals from top video game companies and developers are being announced. Yesterday Ubisoft unveiled its Ubisoft Ghosterwriter tool which aims to “generate first drafts of barks – phrases or sounds made by NPCs during a triggered event.” According to Ubisoft, this new tool was designed to allow writers more time to “polish the narrative elsewhere.” If you’d like to read more about that story you can do so here.

Today at the State of Unreal conference at GDC, Epic unveiled the beta launch of their new project, Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN). Coupling this announcement Epic also announced its new Creator Economy 2.0.

As described by Epic, the Unreal Editor is a key toolset used by Epic when designing games for PlayStation, Xbox Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and mobile devices. UEFN is a brand-new PC application that will allow users to design, develop, and publish games directly into Fortnite. According to Epic, UEFN will evolve to feature the same tools as Unreal Engine but in its public beta users will be able to generate everything from “highly stylized cel-shaded team combat to ultra-realistic sims, playable right inside the Fortnite you already have installed.”

UEFN is set to allow players to work side-by-side with Fortnite’s existing Creative toolset and will allow players on both PC and console to develop and test islands in real time.

Alongside this, Epic also announced their new Creator Economy 2.0. According to Epic’s website Creator Economy 2.0 focuses on engagement payouts to eligible island publishers, including Epic, based on an island’s popularity, engagement, and ability to attract new players. Epic noted that the engagement pool will consist of 40% of the net revenue from Fortnite’s Item Shop and real-money purchases. These payouts will be conducted monthly.

Epic’s more in-depth article on the Creator Economy 2.0 explained: “Epic builds and sells Fortnite cosmetics, often working with third-party IP owners to bring their work into Fortnite. Starting March 1, 2023, Epic began reserving 40% of that revenue to distribute it based on the engagement created by eligible island publishers’ creative work, both yours and Epic’s. In this way, Epic will further reward creators for their creative work in Fortnite… Epic’s existing Support-A-Creator program that underpinned Creator Economy 1.0 remains, but is returning to its roots as an affiliate marketing program for streamers and social media content creators.”

Alongside this, Epic also noted that they’ve “removed the Support-A-Creator device within Fortnite islands to keep gameplay focused on fun. Players can now show support for their favorite creators’ islands simply by playing them.”