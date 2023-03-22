Silent Hill 2 Is “Technically Ready,” Says Bloober Team CEO

Silent Hill 2 is undoubtedly one of the pillar stones of modern-day survival horror games. With the remake being developed by Bloober Team fans are excited to see what changes and upgrades the original title is set to receive and according to CEO and co-founder of Bloober Team Piotr Babieno the title is “technically ready.”

Silent Hill 2 is technically ready. It does not mean that the game is finished, but we are close. However, the issue of the release schedule lies with our partners, what the promotion will look like and when the title will debut is not directly in our hands Piotr Babieno – CEO and co-founder of Bloober Team

This news comes after Bloober Team announced their Bloober 3.0 strategy in March which aimed to move away from “environmental storytelling.”

The new strategy is an evolution, not a revolution from the Bloober 2.0 strategy. We are slowly moving away from environmental storytelling in favor of games that will be based on mechanics recognizable to a wide consumer Piotr Babieno – CEO and co-founder of Bloober Team

In an interview with Bankier.pl Babieno outlined that he wanted Bloober Team to focus on getting to a place similar to that of either Naughty Dog or Ninja Theory. Babieno also noted that he wanted Bloober Team projects to “be not only milestones for the genre in the future, but also for the entire industry.” This includes looking at ways of expanding a transmedia approach to the company similar to Naughty Dog’s work on the recent release of The Last of Us on HBO.

We want to implement horror-game, horror-film, series and book projects, but not entirely and directly through us. We want them to be based on cooperation. We are also not afraid of M&A transactions, but it is not our intention to take over companies that are simply large or popular. Such an entity must have our DNA and fit into Bloober’s long-term strategy Piotr Babieno – CEO and co-founder of Bloober Team

Babieno also noted the importance of VR in the company’s future noting that with the growing technological advances and cheaper VR equipment now being made available, he described the medium as “a broadly understood immersive revolution.”