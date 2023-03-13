Microsoft Will Definitely Not Have A Physical Presence On E3 , “Xbox Games Showcase” Is On

Microsoft has reiterated and clarified their earlier statement that they would not be at this year’s E3.

At the end of this January, Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all indicated that they would not be there for this year’s E3. However, Xbox head Phil Spencer’s conciliatory statement was partly misinterpreted by some to mean that Microsoft would still have some form of involvement with the event, which is now being organized by Reedpop.

As reported by IGN, there is now no longer any doubt that they are not involved. This is what Xbox’s representative recently told IGN:

“We can’t wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later. We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 showfloor.”

As Bethesda revealed last week, Starfield will also be having its own digital event, a Starfield Direct, on June 11 itself. With all the attention garnered during the E3 week and weekend, it’s the ideal time for Bethesda to go in depth as the media’s and gamers’ attention will definitely be captive within that time.

However, the Xbox Games Showcase seems to be a completely different event. This showcase may serve to update fans on other games Microsoft have slated for release after E3. Or it may update fans on games Microsoft have already released, such as Hi-Fi Rush, or Redfall, which should have released by the time E3 begins.

While there has been speculation on the future of E3, or for that matter, its parent organization the ESA, Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have each expressed their continued support for the industry agency.

The fact that Microsoft and Nintendo will no longer be on the E3 physical showroom, but will still have digital events on that date, belies the notion that E3 is obsolete.

Fans, media, and industry observers definitely still follow the event closely. However, it may be more about the date of the event than the actual physical event and media blitz that is important to these game companies for their promotion.

For their part, Reedpop has indicated on their registration materials for prospective exhibitors that “AAA companies, in addition to indie darlings and tech and hardware firms,” will be arriving to the event. So far, only Ubisoft has confirmed that they will be at E3 2023, in particular to present upcoming Assassin’s Creed games.