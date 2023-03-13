Rumor: The Last Of Us Multiplayer Coming To PS4

The actual job listing suggests something even more exciting: cross-platform play between the two.

A new job listing suggests that The Last Of Us Multiplayer will be coming to the PlayStation 4 as well as the PlayStation 5.

In a job opening for an associate multiplayer quality assurance tester / development support on the official Naughty Dog website, they ask for these qualifications from applicants:

“Requirements & Skills:

A desire to be part of the Naughty Dog Team

Strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills

Demonstrable skill set beyond just bug investigation and documentation

Willingness to share opinions/feedback with other departments

Keen attention to detail and accuracy

Team-oriented individual who can also work effectively alone

Working knowledge of PS4 and PS5 systems”

So the job listing does mention that they are looking for people who have experience making games on the PlayStation 4 and 5.

This could mean that developers are working with assets that dated back to the PlayStation 4 as well as the PlayStation 5. However, could it also hint that a PlayStation 4 version is also in the works?

As reported by PSU, The Last Of Us Multiplayer was officially announced as a standalone game only last year, in the Summer Games Fest.

However, we have been reporting on this game in Gameranx for years before that. A year before the official announcement, Naughty Dog was telling fans that they were working full time on The Last Of Us Multiplayer, which may have still been planned as an extra mode for The Last Of Us Part 1 at the time.

A year before that, dataminers found evidence of a multiplayer battle royale mode in the game files for The Last Of Us Part 2. However, it is worth noting here that Naughty Dog officially denied rumors and speculation that The Last Of Us Part 2 would have a multiplayer mode.

Details on The Last Of Us Multiplayer remain evasive and miniscule for now. However, this job listing suggests that it could have started development before the PlayStation 5 was released, and that means that Naughty Dog had been working on it for far longer than we think.

While three to five years would be a reasonable time frame for development of a single player or even multiplayer game, Naughty Dog may have needed more time to work on it, if they added or moved platforms.

If it is coming to both platforms, the job opening does hint at something exciting; they are now testing cross-platform play.