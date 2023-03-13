Stalker 2 Devs Ask Fans To Ignore Leaks After They Were Ransom Hacked

As a potential setback to a game over a decade in development, GSC Game World is determined to resist the hackers.

Stalker 2 devs GSC Game World have recently revealed that they recently experienced a ransom hack leaking one of their builds of the game.

We will share their full message below. In summary, they revealed that they were hacked via an application one of their employees was using to make the game.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, GSC Game World is asking fans to ignore any leaks or builds that may come out because of this hack. They also point out that those materials will probably be outdated, and that players will enjoy the game when they finally release it.

For those who may not remember, Stalker 2 was announced all the way back in 2010, and will possibly unseat Duke Nukem Forever for the record of longest game in development when it finally gets released. Over the past decade, the game has gone through severe setbacks, including loss of funding and a troubled development cycle, years before the recent complications of the war in their home country, Ukraine.

As you will read below, GSC Game World is not hesitant to share their thoughts on the current situation, but their struggles to get this game off the ground stem from years before that.

It is testament to the tenacity of the people at GSC Game World, that they aren’t getting discouraged, even in this situation where their work is being held at ransom.

Stalker 2 is currently scheduled for release in 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows, via Steam, Epic Game Store, and GOG. However, if this news is any indication, it may be necessary for GSC Game World to delay the game again. In this case, they still haven’t committed to a release date, so it may be for later this year, with any delays being internal and undisclosed to the public.

But lest we forget, GSC also has an official preview planned in the near future. Stalker 2 will be at GDC this year, in a scheduled session sponsored by Nvidia.

You can read GSC Game World’s full statement below.

A message from GSC Game World team pic.twitter.com/rqRM0tFZmO — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) March 12, 2023

“Recently, our employee’s account for a collective work-with-images application was hacked. The responsibility for this was claimed by a community from a Russian social network. They are threatening to use the obtained data for blackmail and intimidation. This is not the first attemtpt to hack and leak our data, including personal information. We have been enduring constant cyberattacks for more than a year now. We have faced blackmail, acts of aggression, hacks, attempts to hurt players and fans, and efforts to damage the development process or the reputation of our company.

We are Ukrainian company, and like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying: destroyed homes, ruined lives, and the deaths of our loved ones. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile.

Our unwavering commitment to supporting our country remains unchanged – we will continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine. And this won’t change in the future under any circumstances.

Despite the attempts to break us, we remain strong and courageous, because when you believe in something and love it with all your heart, you have to defend it at all costs.

We have been through a lot. However, these challenges only encourage us to work even harder because we believe that the truth is on our side. Evil will never win.

In the event of any leaks, we ask that you refrain from watching or distributing information about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chornobyl. Ourdated and in-work progress materials may dilute the impression of the final idea that we have put into the game. We encourage you to stay patient and wait for the official release for the best experience possible. We believe that you will love it.

We’d like to express our deepest appreciation for our loyal community. We are overwhelmed by the response and support we have received from you. Thank you for that. From each and every memeber of the GSC Game World Team.

Our mission is to commit all of our strength and passion to complete the project and deliver it to you, despite all the obstacles on the way, your support is our inspiration.

Glory to Ukraine.

Sincerely,

The GSC Game World Team”