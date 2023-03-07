Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem Hacks And Slashes Towards Consoles Next Week

It's been a long journey for Wolcen studio since they pitched this game as a crowdfund all the way back in 2016.

Wolcen Studio has revealed that their game Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, is coming to consoles on March 15, 2023.

They shared this message on Twitter alongside a new trailer:

“Wolcen is coming to consoles on March 15, 2023!

PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, and One players will be able to enjoy the complete edition which will include “Endgame” – the fourth act of the Wolcen story!

PC players will also get Act 4 as a free download on the same date!”

Wolcen is coming to consoles on March 15, 2023!



PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, and One players will be able to enjoy the complete edition which will include “Endgame” – the fourth act of the Wolcen story!



PC players will also get Act 4 as a free download on the same date! pic.twitter.com/dB9Y1MjKnE — Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem (@WolcenGame) March 6, 2023

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has been on Steam since 2020, but this marks their official debut to consoles.

Some of you may ask, what exactly is Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem? It’s an isometric action RPG with fantasy elements, in the same vein as Diablo, Darksiders Genesis, and Last Epoch.

While Diablo is widely considered the most high profile property in the genre, there has been a growing popularity for even more games like Diablo than Blizzard can provide. Other developers can also bring forward new ideas and game concepts different from what Blizzard has to offer.

In the case of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, their main distinguishing characteristic from Diablo would be a classless progression system. You can build a character by picking up skills of different kinds across 21 sub-classes and end up making a completely unique character.

As for how your skill types get implemented, it depends on the weapons you gravitate towards. So using one character, you can become a jack of all trades, or just focus on some specific weapon types that match up with how you like to play.

Furthermore, you can pick up items of different rarities that can further define the way you play, offensively or defensively.

Ultimately, Wolcen offers a somewhat organic form of character creation and customization. You can level up your character the usual way. Or, you can change your modifier points using alternate resources as you see fit. In this way, you can change characteristics like buffs, debugs, damage type, skill mechanics, and more, all as you see fit.

We covered Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem all the way back in 2016 when it was still a crowdfunding pitch. Obviously, the game has gone a long way since then, with their main story arcs basically completed. Wolcen Studio has also managed to finish four console ports within that time, and can probably plan for future consoles, as well as Nintendo or cloud platforms, at this point.

You can watch the official console announcement trailer below.