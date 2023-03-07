Xbox Game Pass March 2023 Titles Revealed

The Xbox Game Pass subscription has proven to be quite popular. Players have continued subscribing to the service and gaining access to several video games. These include first-party Xbox exclusives and a massive collection of third-party games. In addition, each month, Microsoft unveils new games coming to the subscription service. Typically we get a couple of waves of game releases, and today we’re finally getting word of what’s coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription for the month of March.

This month will bring in six more video game titles in the first wave of game releases. Hopefully, you’ll find something to enjoy from this collection of titles. Not every wave will bring out a game you might want to play or haven’t got through yet. But with a massive catalog of titles already available in the Xbox Game Pass service, chances are you’ll find something to tie you over until the next set of games is brought into the mix. With that said, we’ll list down the games being unveiled from the Xbox Wire blog post below. You’ll also get some insight into what platforms these games will be accessible on.

Xbox Game Pass March 2023 Wave 1 Releases

Guilty Gear -Strive- March 7 Cloud, Console, PC

Valheim (Game Preview) March 14 Console

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI March 16 Cloud, Console, PC

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition March 21 Console, PC

Those are the new coming games that are heading to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Again, this service has proven to be quite popular. The base tier will give you access to all Microsoft first-party video game titles and third-party releases. However, if you opt to pay a little bit more, there is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier. This particular tier will give players all the Xbox Game Pass titles, including EA Play access and Xbox Live Gold. With Xbox Live Gold, players are granted access to online multiplayer and a few extra games added in specifically for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Furthermore, two waves of video games usually hit the Xbox Game Pass subscription. So we may very well see a new addition brought into the mix later on within the month.