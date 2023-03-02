Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets New Advertisement Via Webbed Car

Fans are getting pretty anxious about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the upcoming title for PS5 set to arrive later this year. They’re anxious because they have no idea what to expect from the game despite the title being known for some time. Unfortunately, Sony and Insomniac Games have been very “mum” about the game since its initial trailer, and it’s worrying. True, the game seems to be in development still, and some of the voice actors are singing its praises, but there have been few tangible things tied to it since its reveal. That being said, the marketing campaign for the PS5 is fine with showing off some things from it.

You might have noticed the “Live From PS5” commercials dominating the internet lately. This is Sony’s way of showcasing how the PS5 is not only surging back into the limelight thanks to the production woes it suffered being done. But it also blends real life and fantasy to highlight the best games for the system and the upcoming ones.

The campaign takes many forms, including having a commercial at the Super Bowl! But in Malaysia, they’re taking a different track for the title with the webheads. If you head to Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur before March 14th, you’ll see an exhibit that features a car covered in webs with a sign in the background promoting the game. As GameRant notes, Sony is even doing a small giveaway to people who go to the car, take pictures, and post it online.

There are also hands-on demos for certain PS5 games that you can try out if you go there. So as you can see, Sony is going all out for this campaign as they want as many people as possible to buy the PS5.

Sadly, that’s all we know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from this, that it’s still getting marketed in the PS5 campaign. As a result, we still haven’t gotten any new insight into what the game will be like, and one has to wonder how long that’ll continue.

The big rumor is that Sony is prepping a showcase for their upcoming PS5 titles right before E3 and that this game will be there. But we don’t even know if that showcase is real or not.

While it’s easy to guess some things in the sequel, fans want to get hyped for the characters they’ll see, the battles they’ll fight, and more. So hopefully, Sony and Insomniac will give the people what they want soon.