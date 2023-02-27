Fans Suspect Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 To Be At Rumored PlayStation Showcase

One of the hardest things for video game fans to do is wait. When they have a new game coming soon, they want it to “hurry up and get there” so they can enjoy it. Or, when a new game is announced for the future, they want updates on it repeatedly. That’s why the wait for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been so hard. After a stunning first trailer showed off Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting off villains, fans couldn’t wait to hear more about what was coming. But that’s the twist. They didn’t hear anything at all from Insomniac Games or Sony.

Instead, they’ve gotten the “curtain of silence” treatment. We’ve heard nothing official outside of what was in that trailer. Some teases were dropped by some of the voice actors, but it was hardly anything definitive or hype-inducing. However, we may finally know when we’ll hear more. You might recall that last week Sony dropped their first State of Play event for 2023. The event itself was lackluster in most gamers’ eyes. But right after that event, a rumor emerged that Sony was planning a PlayStation Showcase right before E3 to highlight many games coming to PS5 in the near and far future.

Some, like ComicBook.com, feel this showcase will be the perfect place to drop a new trailer and information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. To be clear, there is no proof of the game being confirmed for the rumored event, but you can easily see their logic. Most would agree that Spider-Man’s next outing will be one of the biggest and best games of the year and will be a focal point for the PS5’s marketing strategy.

Now that Sony can crank out PS5s at a pace they couldn’t previously, they’ll want to back it up with the best games. So announcing the title at their next big showcase would help them immensely.

But what might we get at said showcase? First, we’ll undoubtedly get a new trailer. While fans have dissected the first trailer to the smallest detail, you’ll see only so much in it. A new trailer will be able to show us more, especially with how it pertains to gameplay.

We might also get clues as to how it’ll handle Peter and Miles being the main characters together versus being the solo focus in the previous titles.

We might even get a gameplay tease if we’re lucky. We’ll cross our fingers for more definitive news soon.